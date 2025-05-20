Nine aid trucks allowed to enter Gaza, 'a drop in the ocean' of needs: UN

Nine aid trucks were authorised to enter Gaza on Monday (May 19), the United Nations said.

Published On: Tue, 20 May 2025 07:04:44 PKT

GAZA (AFP) - Nine aid trucks were authorised to enter Gaza on Monday (May 19), the United Nations said, describing the first humanitarian deliveries since Israel partially lifted its blockade as "a drop in the ocean" of what is needed.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher welcomed the move, but said Israeli authorities were only allowing in limited aid after 11 weeks of completely blockading the war-torn enclave.

"Today, nine of our trucks were cleared to enter, via the Kerem Shalom crossing," he said in a statement.

"Given ongoing bombardment and acute hunger levels, the risks of looting and insecurity are significant," he added.

"The limited quantities of aid now being allowed into Gaza are of course, no substitute for unimpeded access to civilians in such dire need."

Israel on Monday said five aid trucks had so far entered Gaza.

