Woman vlogger among several arrested in India over alleged links to Pakistan

Published On: Mon, 19 May 2025 05:55:56 PKT

(Web Desk) - Indian authorities have arrested several individuals across Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi — including a female travel vlogger and a university professor — over their alleged links to Pakistan and public remarks related to the recent Pak-India military escalation, according to Indian media reports on Sunday.

The arrests come in the wake of heightened tensions following a military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

Travel vlogger and YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of Hisar town, was arrested by the police on the charges of espionage for Pakistan.

Following inputs from Central Intelligence Agencies and an inquiry by the CIA staff of Hisar police, she was arrested from her residence at New Agarsain Extension.

One of the high-profile arrests was that of Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an associate professor at Ashoka University in Haryana, who was taken from his residence in Delhi.

Mahmudabad was reportedly detained over his social media commentary on India’s military operations, specifically critical remarks regarding the army's briefings under what was called “Operation Sindoor.”

The complaint against him was filed by Yogesh Jatheri, general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing, in Haryana’s Sonepat district, according to the professor’s lawyer speaking to Scroll.

Mahmudabad faces multiple charges, including promoting enmity between groups, inciting secession or subversive activities, and insulting religious beliefs — offenses tied to maintaining communal harmony and national security.

