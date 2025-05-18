Kashmir crisis can spark nuclear conflict, UK Parliament study cautions

The study sharply criticizes India for sidestepping United Nations resolution

LONDON (Web Des) - LONDON (Dunya News) - A newly released 42-page UK Parliament research report has sounded the alarm on the Kashmir dispute, warning it could trigger a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan.

The report highlights a stark divide in approaches: India insists on bilateral talks to resolve the Kashmir issue, rejecting international mediation, while Pakistan pushes for global intervention to secure a fair and lasting resolution.

Accusing India of undermining peace, the report points to its military actions against Pakistan, often based on unverified incidents in Indian-occupied Kashmir. In contrast, it praises Pakistan for its restraint, noting its adherence to international law and responsible defense posture.

The study sharply criticizes India for sidestepping United Nations resolutions, relying instead on force, threats, and unsubstantiated claims to maintain control over the disputed territory. It also calls out the international community, particularly the United States and United Kingdom, for their lackluster efforts in addressing the crisis. The report describes this inaction as a dangerous display of global indifference, given the risk of a nuclear escalation.

As tensions simmer in South Asia, the report underscores the urgent need for robust international diplomacy to defuse the Kashmir issue before it spirals into catastrophe.