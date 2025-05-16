Thirteen hurt when car plows into crowd before Spanish soccer match

Police said people were hurt when the vehicle rammed into crowd outside soccer stadium in Barcelona

BARCELONA (Reuters) – At least 13 people were hurt when a driver lost control and plowed into a crowd gathered outside a soccer match between RCD Espanyol and city rivals FC Barcelona, police said on Thursday.

Police said people were hurt when the vehicle rammed into the crowd outside RCD Españyol soccer stadium in Barcelona at the start of the game.

Police added in a statement on social media site X that the incident did not present any danger to the crowd inside the stadium.

Salvador Illa, the Catalan regional president, said on Thursday all the injuries were "minor" and ruled out any deliberate attack.

The driver has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing injury.