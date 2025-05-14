Ecuador assembly elects Noboa ally as leader

Wed, 14 May 2025 22:18:54 PKT

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador's national assembly legislature on Wednesday elected Niels Olsen - a close ally of President Daniel Noboa - as its new body president, ensuring, for now, a majority for Noboa as he pushes anti-crime and economic reforms.

A total of 80 legislators from Noboa's National Democratic Action (ADN) party and lawmakers from smaller political factions backed the naming of Olsen at the first meeting of the assembly members elected in a February vote.

Noboa, a millennial business heir who won a full term in April by an unexpectedly wide margin - despite cries of fraud by his leftist rival - has promised to continue a crackdown on crime gangs which have stoked soaring violence, as well as boost the beleaguered economy with private investment and reforms to comply with an International Monetary Fund deal.

Olsen, a 37-year-old businessman, served as tourism minister under former President Guillermo Lasso and held the same post under Noboa. He has been part of Noboa's inner circle since the latter won election in 2023 to finish out Lasso's term.

"I'm here to build and not to divide," said Olsen as he accepted the two-year post, adding Ecuador needs profound change.

A legislator from the leftist Citizens' Revolution party looks likely to be elected as first vice-president of the assembly.

Having a close ally running assembly sessions or directing the most important committees might help Noboa's party push through banner legislation.

Noboa, who will be inaugurated for his new term on May 24, has said he wants to reform the justice system to compliment widespread security operations. He has regularly questioned prosecutors and judges whose work he says is too lax on criminals.