Saudi Crown Prince welcomes ceasefire between Pakistan and India

The Crown Prince commended the efforts of US President Donald Trump for regional peace

RIYADH (Dunya News) – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Speaking at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Riyadh, the Crown Prince commended the efforts of US President Donald Trump for regional peace.

"We welcome the ceasefire between Pakistan and India and would also welcome dialogue between the two countries to resolve their issues," he added.

He stated that the GCC desires peace in the region and emphasized the need for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Crown Prince Mohammed said that the relationship between the GCC countries and the United States is strengthening.

TRUMP FOR RSOLVING CONFLICTS

Earlier, addressing the GCC summit, US President Trump said, "We must rid the region of troublemakers. The Gulf countries have always worked for peace, and the leaders present in the GCC can play a role in resolving conflicts."

He said that his administration is working for the future of Gaza, sanctions on Syria have been lifted for a new beginning, and efforts are underway to normalize relations with Syria’s new government.

"I want to make a deal with Iran. Tehran must not acquire nuclear weapons. I will do whatever is possible. Trade is a top priority for my administration, and the US seeks peace in the Middle East," President Trump added.

He emphasized that the release of hostages is a fundamental condition for peace in Gaza. "The Houthis have stopped attacking our ships, but we must address the small groups operating in the region," he said.