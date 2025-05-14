Trump asks Rubio to advance Pakistan-India diplomacy after ceasefire

Updated On: Wed, 14 May 2025 00:09:44 PKT

(Web Desk) – US President Donald Trump has asked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to help strengthen diplomatic ties between Pakistan and India, following what he described as a successful effort to negotiate a major ceasefire between the two nations.

Speaking during a Middle East forum, Trump remarked, “I believe they’re actually getting along now. Marco, maybe we can bring them together a bit more.”

He added, “Maybe they can even go out for a nice dinner together.”

Trump noted that trade played a key role in securing the ceasefire.

“I told them, guys, let’s strike a deal. Let’s trade goods, not nuclear missiles. Trade what you create with such excellence,” he said.

Earlier, Trump secured a $600 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to invest in the United States after the oil power rolled out the red carpet for him at the start of a tour of Gulf states.

Trump punched the air as he emerged from Air Force One to be greeted by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who later signed an agreement with the president in Riyadh on energy, defence, mining and other areas.

Saudi Arabia's investment commitment includes what the US described as the largest defence sales agreement between the allies, worth nearly $142 billion.

Yesterday, Trump said that US intervention helped avert a potential nuclear war between Pakistan and India, who agreed to a ceasefire after escalating tensions.

“We prevented a nuclear conflict. It could have been a devastating war with millions of casualties. I’m very proud of that,” Trump told reporters in Washington.

Praising the leadership of both nations, Trump described their resolve as “unshakable” in reaching the ceasefire.

Trump credited his administration for facilitating the recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India.

Trump stated that while trade talks with India are currently underway, similar discussions will also take place with Pakistan.

