Thousands in Bolivia attempt world record with Andean flutes

Tarqueadas are traditional Bolivian musical gatherings where people play Andean flute called tarka

Published On: Sun, 11 May 2025 11:14:18 PKT

(Reuters) – More than 3,000 Bolivians gathered in La Paz on Saturday to play Andean music known as Tarqueada in an attempt to break a world record, authorities said.

Tarqueadas are traditional Bolivian musical gatherings where people play an Andean flute called the tarka. The instrument and music are especially associated with the Aymara culture, one of the indigenous cultures in Bolivia.

Attendant Melany Coronel said she was proud to be able to play tarka, an instrument previously played mainly be men.

During the event, organizers hope to break a world record for the largest Tarqueada, said Esperanza Guevara, Bolivias Minister of Cultures.