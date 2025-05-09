Pakistan shatters India's pride as The Telegraph acknowledges PAF supremacy

Fri, 09 May 2025

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan has dealt a humiliating blow to Indian military pride, shooting down Rafale fighters jets in a move described by The Telegraph as a regional game-changer and a stunning surprise for global defense analysts.

According to the UK-based newspaper, Pakistan’s use of unseen and silent technology left Indian Rafael pilots clueless about the threat until it was too late.

The report states that Pakistan has not only asserted aerial superiority but has also shaken India’s confidence in its much-hyped French aircraft.

The Telegraph noted that while India continued to stock up on powerful jets after the Balakot episode, Pakistan quietly acquired advanced stealth capabilities with Chinese support.

The downing of the Rafales, the report said, marks a turning point in South Asian air warfare dynamics and highlights Pakistan’s evolving edge in strategic military technology.

