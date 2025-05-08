Tens of thousands take part in Istanbul rally for jailed mayor

World World Tens of thousands take part in Istanbul rally for jailed mayor

Tens of thousands of people took part in a rally in Istanbul to support the city's jailed mayor.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 08 May 2025 07:54:23 PKT

ISTANBUL (AFP) – Tens of thousands of people took part in a rally Wednesday in Istanbul to support the city's jailed mayor Ekrem Imamoglu who has become the figurehead of an opposition campaign against the government.

The demonstration was one of the biggest in recent weeks and came as the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) sought to relaunch its effort for Imamoglu who was detained in March.

"Our struggle is the struggle for democracy, for freedom," CHP leader Ozgur Ozel told the rally.

Imamoglu, who was detained on March 19 on corruption charges which he strongly denies, is seen as the biggest rival to longtime leader President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The arrest could stop Imamoglu taking part in presidential election scheduled for 2028.

In the days after Imamoglu's arrest tens of thousands of people took part in near daily protests. But numbers had dwindled in recent weeks.

The latest protest was held outside Istanbul University that had stripped Imamoglu of his degree the day before his arrest.

"We have come here today to take back his diploma," Ozel told the crowd.

He said that a petition demanding the release of Imamoglu and for immediate elections had secured 14.8 million signatures nationwide.

