Canadian, Australian leaders speak after election victories

Albanese was returned to office for a second term in a stunning comeback

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese congratulated each other on election wins attributed to voters' concern about the influence of US President Donald Trump, Carney's office said on Monday.

"Prime Minister Carney underscored the many areas of close cooperation between Canada and Australia, particularly in trade, defence, and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific," said the statement on Sunday's call.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Albanese said that he had a "warm conversation" with US President Donald Trump on tariffs and the AUKUS defence pact after his centre-left Labor party decisively beat the conservatives in a weekend election.

Albanese was returned to office for a second term in a stunning comeback against the conservative Liberal-National coalition, which was ahead in polls as recently as February.

"I had a warm and positive conversation with President Trump ... and I thank him for his very warm message of congratulations," Albanese said during a media briefing.

"We talked about how AUKUS and tariffs will continue to engage, we will engage with each other on a face-to-face basis at some time in the future. And I thank him for reaching out in such a positive way."