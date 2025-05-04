UK's Starmer talks defence cooperation with Australia's re-elected Albanese

Starmer congratulated Australian counterpart Albanese on election win

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has congratulated Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese's election win in a phone call and the two agreed to bolster defence and security cooperation, Starmer's office said on Sunday.

"Discussing defence and security, including our shared support for Ukraine, the leaders also agreed to increase ambition on our joint submarine programme, AUKUS," Starmer's Downing Steet office said in a readout of their call.

Starmer has said he will ask London's special representative to the AUKUS defence project, Stephen Lovegrove, to travel to Australia in the coming weeks to discuss the programme further, the statement added.