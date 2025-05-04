Missile launched from Yemen lands near Israel's main airport

The Israeli military said it was investigating the fall of a projectile launched from Yemen

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A missile launched from Yemen towards Israel on Sunday landed near Ben Gurion Airport, the country's main international airport, where footage shared on social media showed a plume of smoke visible from a passenger terminal.

The Israeli military said it was investigating the fall of a projectile launched from Yemen, which landed in the vicinity of the airport.

A Reuters reporter at the airport heard sirens and saw passengers reacting by running towards safe rooms.

Several people at the airport posted videos filmed on smartphones that showed a plume of black smoke clearly visible nearby, behind parked aircraft and airport buildings. Reuters has not verified the videos.

The Israeli ambulance service said there were no reports of serious injuries. A man and a woman with light injuries were being taken to hospital and two people were being treated at the scene for the effects of panic.

Airport authorities said the projectile had landed by a road near a Terminal 3 parking lot. One photo shared on social media showed a bend in a road covered in debris.

Yemen's Houthi rebels have been launching missiles at Israel, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.