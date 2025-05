Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak resigns

Sat, 03 May 2025 18:19:56 PKT

(Reuters) - Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, the prime minister of Yemen's internationally recognized government, said on Saturday he had submitted his resignation.

In a statement, Mubarak said he had faced "lots of difficulties", including being unable to reshuffle the government.