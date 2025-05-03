EU urges restraint in phone calls with India, Pakistan FMs as situation escalates

EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas contacted the foreign ministers of both Pakistan and India

NEW YORK (Dunya News): The European Union (EU) has urged Pakistan and India to exercise restraint.

EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas contacted the foreign ministers of both Pakistan and India, urging them to demonstrate restraint.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, during his communication with Kallas, rejected India's baseless allegations and propaganda. He also expressed concern over India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.

The foreign minister stated that suspending the treaty is a clear violation of international law. Both leaders reiterated Pakistan’s proposal for an independent and transparent investigation.

On this occasion, Kallas said she had urged both parties to continue dialogue to improve the situation, adding that increased tensions benefit no one.

