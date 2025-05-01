US approves $131m defence deal with India

World World US approves $131m defence deal with India

The Indian government has requested to buy SeaVision software and other support

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 01 May 2025 12:01:32 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible foreign military sale to India of Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness and related equipment for an estimated cost of $131 million.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale, according to an official statement.

The Indian government has requested to buy SeaVision software (including requested software enhancements); Technical Assistance Field Team (TAFT) training; remote software and analytic support; access to SeaVision documentation; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defense partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions,” read the statement.

The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats by bolstering its maritime domain awareness, analytical capabilities, and strategic posture.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region, the agency claimed.

