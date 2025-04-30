AI-generated sketches of Pahalgam attackers shed light on Indian propaganda

World World AI-generated sketches of Pahalgam attackers shed light on Indian propaganda

The move has been called a big propaganda failure

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 17:09:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – India has been accused of using artificial intelligence to create suspects’ sketches involved in the Pahalgam attack.

The move has been called a big propaganda failure. The sketches published by Indian government based on somewhat similar styles. It suggested that they were made by AI rather than human intelligence.

Further analysis shows that these computer-generated images were likely created within minutes using artificial intelligence tools, undermining the authenticity of official claims.

The revelation has sparked widespread criticism that the Pahalgam incident was potentially staged or exaggerated to advance political agendas.

The hustle and rush of the moves of India was also suspicious following the Pahalgam attack. It immediately held the IWT in abeyance, obviously in violation of the international law and even the treaty's own rules.