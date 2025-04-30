Modi govt evacuates areas contiguous with Pak border

Driven by war hysteria, the Modi regime has initiated the evacuation of villages adjacent to border

Published On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 13:46:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – After the Pahalgamattack, India has been overtaken by war hysteria, and in a display of its usual extremism, the Modi government has begun evacuating border areas.

According to sources, following the Pahalgam incident, India resorted to media propaganda to accuse Pakistan without any shred of evidence.

Now, driven by war hysteria, the Modi regime has initiated the evacuation of villages adjacent to the Pakistan-India border.

Sources revealed that the Indian army has evacuated additional villages in the Samba, Kathua, and Akhnoor sectors.

Earlier, in the Attari sector, India had also made announcements from gurdwaras instructing locals to harvest their crops.

To keep its own people in the dark and spread toxic Hindutva propaganda, India has also blocked hundreds of Pakistani channels.

Defense analysts say that a large section of the Indian public is disillusioned with the Modi government’s irrational policies and extremism. India’s war hysteria, without any concrete evidence, is a clear indication of the Modi administration’s failure.

The extremist actions of the Indian government after the Pahalgam false flag incident also reveal its internal political challenges, global isolation, and dangerous ambitions.