Sandstorm hits parts of Iraq, reduce visibility

World World Sandstorm hits parts of Iraq, reduce visibility

Cars were driving through thick fog following the storm, with police deployed to manage traffic

Follow on Published On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 12:33:28 PKT

NAJAF Reuters) – A sandstorm hit part of Iraq's Basra and Najaf on Tuesday night, causing poor visibility.

Cars were driving through thick fog following the storm, with police officers deployed on the ground to manage traffic.

According to the Basra Health Directorate, around 388 cases of suffocation were admitted to the hospital with no serious injuries.

Iraq is the fifth most vulnerable country in the world to the climate crisis, according to the United Nations.

Drought and extreme temperatures are drying up farmland and making large parts of Iraq barely habitable during the summer months.