Indian general arrested for refusing misadventure against Pakistan

Military circles are abuzz with speculation that Lt Gen Kumar may be presented before military court

(Web Desk) – The Modi government has lost its cool as the authorities have arrested a professional army-man, Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army’s Northern Command, following the failure of the controversial Pahalgam false flag operation, reports said on Tuesday.

General Kumar has refused to initiate any misadvanture against Pakistan in the aftermath, leading to the collapse of the Modi government’s broader plan.

Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar has reportedly been taken into custody and flown to New Delhi under tight security protocols, sources said.

The general officer was moved in an urgent and unusual manner via a specially designated vehicle.

In New Delhi, the officer is expected to undergo counselling by the army chief.

A high-profile military inquiry has been initiated following his arrival.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also ordered a formal investigation, sources further revealed.

Military circles are abuzz with speculation that Lt Gen Kumar may be presented before a military court.

According to the sources, the Indian government has laid the blame for the operation’s failure, including major intelligence and security lapses, squarely on the shoulders of Lieutenant General Kumar.

As per the reports, Indian Army Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma will assume command of the Northern Command on May 1.