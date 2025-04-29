Five Sikh soldiers killed as Indian army units clash

Updated On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 15:08:00 PKT

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) – The Indian army seems out of wits as it has killed five Sikh colleagues at the Line of Control in Kashmir.

Sources said two units of Indian army exchanged fire in Baramula on April 26 as a result of which five Sikhs were killed.

Sources said the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire on the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment, killing five soldiers.

They said the regiment was highly perturbed over the situation.

The incident comes as tensions are heightened between the neighbouring countries following the Pahalgam incident in occupied Kashmir, where over two dozen tourists were killed in a gun attack.

Following the attack, the Indian government levelled baseless allegations against Pakistan for involvement in the incident. It also took “irresponsible measures” such as suspending the historic Indus Waters Treaty.

The move met with reciprocal actions taken by the National Security Committee (NSC) of Pakistan, closing the Wagah Border, suspending trade and decreasing the diplomatic staff of Indian Embassy.

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday shot down an Indian spying quadcopter that intruded into the country’s airspace along the Line of Control (LoC).

Security sources said the enemy attempted to spy in Manawar sector in Bhimber area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir when army personnel shot down the drone in a timely action.