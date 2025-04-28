Reviving Ummah: A strategic, economic and civilizational imperative

Reviving Ummah: A strategic, economic and civilizational imperative

New trade corridors deliberately bypass Muslim lands

(Web Desk) – From Gaza to Kashmir, from Baghdad to Dhaka, Muslim suffering isn’t an isolated tragedy but a global pattern of targeted erasure, demanding not sorrowful silence but unified awakening and bold action.

Under Indian boots in Kashmir and Israeli guns in Palestine, lands belonging to Muslims lose names, faces, futures because fragmented hands cannot shield the wounded soul of a broken nation.

Ancient Muslim capitals like Damascus and Baghdad crumble under bombs and betrayals, while a divided Ummah watches its glories auctioned off to foreign ambitions.

New trade corridors deliberately bypass Muslim lands, turning resource-rich Sahel and others into isolated graves, proving that prosperity obeys power—and disunity ensures economic extinction.

In Bangladesh, Islamic memory erodes as Indian influence rewrites history, teaching that without economic sovereignty, Muslim identity becomes a hostage to foreign narratives.

The Rohingyas, stateless and hunted, cry out that compassion without consolidated Muslim strength becomes mere whispers lost in the ruthless storms of geopolitics.

Across Gulf cities, Hindutva networks quietly turn Muslim wealth into strategic weapons against Muslim futures because silent infiltration often wins where armies fail.

In Europe’s streets and courts, hijabs are banned, mosques burned, and Muslim names profiled—proof that disunited diasporas are easy prey to political and social exclusion.

Media manufactured by India and Israel weaponises words against Muslims, distorting resistance into “terrorism” and ensuring Muslim dignity bleeds silently behind manipulated headlines.

At UN assemblies and IMF negotiations, Muslim grievances echo unheard—because scattered, weak states cannot unlock the fortified doors of global political and economic power.

When Muslim languages are banned, mosques closed, and heritage erased, the world remakes Islam not by war—but by slow, calculated suffocation of the soul.

