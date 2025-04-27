India lacks capability to wage war against Pakistan, admits former Indian corps commander

India lacks capability to wage war against Pakistan, admits former Indian corps commander

'We do not possess superiority in missile technology, drones, air power, or naval strength'

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 27 Apr 2025 16:38:08 PKT

(Web Desk) – A former Indian corps commander has openly questioned India’s military capabilities, admitting that India neither has the ability nor the capacity to wage war against Pakistan.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the former corps commander acknowledged that India lacked the technical superiority needed to conduct fearless military operations like those of the United States.

"We do not possess superiority in missile technology, drones, air power, or naval strength that would enable us to conduct war operations without facing major threats," the former Indian commander stated.

He further stressed that war operations are always bilateral, not unilateral, and warned that Pakistan would certainly retaliate if provoked.

Defence experts commenting on the matter said the former corps commander’s remarks clearly show that India is not prepared for a full-scale war with Pakistan.



