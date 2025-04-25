Gabon's constitutional court confirms Nguema's presidential win

Fri, 25 Apr 2025

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - Gabon's Constitutional Court on Friday confirmed Brice Oligui Nguema won the Central African nation's April 12 presidential election, official results showed.

Nguema is set to be inaugurated on May 3, marking the beginning of his seven-year term.

He secured victory against seven other candidates, garnering 58,074 votes, which accounts for 94.85% of the total, according to the court.

In August 2023, Nguema led a coup that ended 56 years of rule by former President Ali Bongo and his family. He has pledged to boost agriculture, industry, and tourism while diversifying the economy of the oil-rich nation.