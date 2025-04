Thai prime minister discharged from hospital after high fever

Shinawatra was admitted to hospital after returning from a two-day visit to Cambodia

Fri, 25 Apr 2025 19:04:04 PKT

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was discharged from hospital after recovering from a high fever, a government official said on Friday.

Paetongtarn, 38, was admitted to hospital after returning from a two-day visit to Cambodia on Thursday evening, government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub said.

After a thorough medical examination, doctors confirmed her condition had improved and allowed her to rest at home, he said, adding that she would return to duties on Monday.