World Food Programme to reduce food support in Sudan due to funding shortages

The UN agency warns that it may have to reduce the number of people it can help across the country

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Food Programme warned on Friday it is facing a funding shortfall that could impact its ability to supply support to people facing acute food shortages in Sudan within weeks.

The United Nations agency warns that it may have to reduce the number of people it can help across the country, from May, if more funding does not come through from donors.

It is seeking $698 million to help 7 million people from May through September.