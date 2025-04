Brazil ex-President Bolsonaro's health has worsened

Published On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 20:02:15 PKT

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian ex-President Jair Bolsonaro's health condition has worsened after gut surgery earlier this month, a medical note from DF Star Hospital said on Thursday.

Bolsonaro remains in the intensive care unit and will undergo new tests, the note added.