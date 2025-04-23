Pope Francis worried about greeting crowd in St. Peter's Square but was thankful he did, report says

The pope showed the first signs of illness round 5:30 a.m. the next day and fell into a coma

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis was thankful that he was able to greet throngs of people in St. Peter’s Square on Easter, a day before he died, though he initially had some doubts given his poor health, Vatican News reported Tuesday.

The Argentine pontiff, who had been recovering after being hospitalized for five weeks with pneumonia, died Monday at age 88. He made his last public appearance Sunday, delivering a blessing and looping around Vatican City’s famous square in his popemobile.

Francis initially had doubts about the ride, Vatican News reported. “Do you think I can manage it?’’ the pope asked Massimiliano Strappetti, his personal health care assistant, according to the news agency.

The pope was reassured, and he stopped to reach out to people, especially children, as he was driven through the crowd of 50,000 — the first time since his release from the hospital that he had mixed with the faithful at large. Afterward, Francis told Strappetti, “Thank you for bringing me back to the square,” Vatican News said.

The pope showed the first signs of illness round 5:30 a.m. the next day and fell into a coma an hour later, Vatican News reported.

His Easter appearance from the same loggia where he was introduced to the world as the first pope from the Americas on March 13, 2013, was a fitting bookend to a 12-year papacy that sought to shake up the church and return it to its Gospel-mandated mission of caring for the poorest.

