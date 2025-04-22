Russia recaptures monastery in Kursk from Ukraine, TASS says

World World Russia recaptures monastery in Kursk from Ukraine, TASS says

Russian forces had captured the St. Nicholas Belogorsky monastery in village Gornal, TASS said

Follow on Published On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 12:16:44 PKT

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian forces have retaken a monastery in Russia's Kursk region where Ukrainian troops had been holed up, state media reported on Tuesday.

TASS news agency quoted a security source as saying Russian forces had captured the St. Nicholas Belogorsky monastery in the village of Gornal.

A Russian military Telegram channel said Ukraine had deployed troops, artillery and drone launchers at the historic site, which it said Russia had retaken after 10 days of fierce fighting. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Russia is close to expelling the last Ukrainian troops from Kursk region, where they smashed across the border in a shock incursion last August. Moscow responded by sending in heavy reinforcements, including soldiers from its ally North Korea.