Israeli protesters scuffle with police during protest march against government

TEL AVIV (Reuters) – Israeli protestors took to the streets tonight departing from Habima Square in Tel Aviv, demonstrating against Netanayahu's government policy and called for his resignaton.

Police tried to block the protestors and called their march illegal as it has departed from the designated protest location.

Protestors refused to be moved and some scuffles occured with the police force following the protestors. The protests have become a weekly event in Israel demonstrating against the governnent's decision to resume fighting in Gaza and call to return to the negotiations table in order to bring back the remaining 59 hostages still being held in Gaza.