Reactions to the death of Pope Francis

Published On: Mon, 21 Apr 2025 18:15:11 PKT

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican said on Monday. He was 88 and had recently suffered a serious bout of double pneumonia.

The following are reactions to his death:

PHILIPPINE PRESIDENT FERDINAND MARCOS JR

"I love this pope. The best pope in my lifetime as far as I'm concerned," he said of Pope Francis.

"A man of profound faith and humility, Pope Francis led not only with wisdom but with a heart open to all, especially the poor and the forgotten," Marcos also said separately.

ITALIAN PRESIDENT SERGIO MATTARELLA

"I learned with great personal pain the news of the death of Pope Francis, and sense the serious void created by the loss of the reference point that he always represented for me."

"His teaching recalled the Gospel message, solidarity among people, the duty to be close to the weakest, international cooperation, and peace in humanity," he added.

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY

"He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who look to Pope Francis for spiritual support. Eternal memory!" Zelenskiy wrote on X

GREEK PRIME MINISTER KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS

"May the legacy of understanding and love that Pope Francis leaves behind find the best continuation," Mitsotakis wrote.

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER:

"I join millions around the world in grieving the death of His Holiness Pope Francis," Starmer said.

"His leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the church was courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility."

WILLIAM RUTO, KENYA'S PRESIDENT

"He exemplified servant leadership through his humility, his unwavering commitment to inclusivity and justice, and his deep compassion for the poor and the vulnerable. His strong ethical and moral convictions inspired millions across the world, regardless of faith or background," Ruto wrote on X.

LEBANESE PRESIDENT JOSEPH AOUN

"We in Lebanon, the land of diversity, feel the loss of a dear friend and a strong supporter. The late Pope always carried Lebanon in his heart and prayers, and he always called on the world to support Lebanon in its ordeal. We will never forget his repeated calls to protect Lebanon and preserve its identity and diversity," Aoun wrote on X.

'...it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.'

PORTUGUESE PRIME MINSITER LUIS MONTENEGRO

Francis was "an extraordinary Pope who leaves a unique legacy of humanism, empathy, compassion and closeness to people", adding that following his teachings and example would be the best way to honour his memory.

AUSTRALIA'S PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

“He urged us to remember all we hold in common and he asked the world to hear the cry of the earth - our common home,” Albanese said.

The PM added that government flags would fly at half mast as a sign of respect for Pope Francis.

GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ ON X:

"With the death of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church and the world lost an advocate for the weak, a reconciling and warm-hearted person. I greatly appreciated his clear view of the challenges we face. My sympathies go out to the religious community worldwide."

BRITAIN'S KING CHARLES:

"My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis."

Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry," Charles said in a statement.

"His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others."

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

"Please accept my most sincere condolences on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis," Putin said in a message to Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell.

"Throughout the years of his pontificate, he actively promoted the development of dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches, as well as constructive cooperation between Russia and the Holy See."

ARGENTINA'S PRESIDENT JAVIER MILEI

"It is with profound sorrow that I learned this sad morning that Pope Francis, Jorge Bergoglio, passed away today and is now resting in peace," Milei wrote on X.

"Despite differences that seem minor today, having been able to know him in his goodness and wisdom was a true honor for me."

HEAD OF THE ITALIAN BISHOPS' CONFERENCE (CEI) CARDINAL MATTEO ZUPPI

"It is a painful moment of great suffering for the entire Church", Zuppi said in a statement.

He asked all churches in Italy to ring their bells in a sign of mourning and for a moment of personal and communal prayer.

US VICE-PRESIDENT JD VANCE:

"I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.

"I was happy to see him yesterday (Sunday), though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the.... homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful."

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI:

Meloni mourned the departure of "a great man, a great shepherd".

"I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice, his teachings, which never ceased not even during times of trial and suffering," Meloni said in a statement.

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON:

"Throughout his pontificate, Pope Francis had always sided with the most vulnerable and the most fragile, and that he did this with a lot of humility. In this time of war and brutality, he had a sense for the other, for the most fragile".

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI:

"Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world.

"He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope. I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace."

GERMANY'S CHANCELLOR-IN-WAITING FRIEDRICH MERZ:

Pope Francis will be remembered for their tireless commitment to society's weakest members.

"He was guided by humility and faith in God's mercy," Merz said in a post on X.

ISRAEL'S PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG:

"A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, he dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world," Herzog said of Francis. "I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages (in Gaza) will soon be answered," Herzog said on X.

CARDINAL PABLO VIRGILIO DAVID, PRESIDENT OF THE CATHOLIC BISHOPS CONFERENCE OF THE PHILIPPINES:

"Oh my God. I am so shocked by this."

"Let us please ring the bells of our churches and call our people to prayer for the eternal repose of the Holy Father Pope Francis who passed on just about ten minutes ago."