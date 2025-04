Tunisian police arrest Ahmed Souab, a prominent lawyer and critic of the president

Published On: Mon, 21 Apr 2025 16:43:23 PKT

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian police on Monday arrested Ahmed Sauab, a prominent lawyer and fierce critic of the country's president, lawyers told Reuters.

Souab is among the lawyers acting for opposition leaders who received heavy prison sentences on Saturday on charges of conspiring.