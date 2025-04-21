South Korea's ousted Yoon attends criminal trial for insurrection

Yoon reached the Seoul Central District Court wearing a dark navy suit and red tie

SEOUL (Reuters) – Ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared at the second hearing of a criminal trial on Monday over charges that he led an insurrection.

After leaving his house in a motorcade on Monday, Yoon entered the Seoul Central District Court wearing a dark navy suit and red tie.

The court granted media access to Monday’s trial, allowing journalists to briefly film and photograph the former president inside the courtroom.

Yoon’s martial law attempt in December plunged the country into months of turmoil and led to the Constitutional Court removing him from the presidency.

He has denied paralysing the government and said martial law was needed to alert the people to how the majority opposition party was stonewalling government by impeaching more than 20 officials, which he saw as dangerous.