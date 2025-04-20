BREAKING: Al Qaeda affiliate says it killed 70 soldiers in Benin, SITE reports

The West African state and its neighbour Togo have suffered a series of attacks in recent years

DAKAR (Reuters) – Al Qaeda affiliate JNIM has said it killed 70 soldiers in raids on two military posts in Benin, the SITE Intelligence Group reported on Saturday.

The West African state and its coastal neighbour Togo have suffered a series of attacks in recent years as groups linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda have expanded their presence beyond the Sahel region to the north.