Bulgarian government survives no confidence vote

World World Bulgarian government survives no confidence vote

The vote ended with 72 members in favour of the motion and 130 against

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 17 Apr 2025 23:39:26 PKT

SOFIA (Reuters) - The Bulgarian government, led by Rosen Zhelyazkov, survived a vote of no confidence on Thursday, launched over what the opposition says was its failure to fight against widespread corruption, BTA news agency reported.

The no-confidence motion, the second this month, was initiated by the populist MECh party and backed by lawmakers from the Vazrazhdane and Velichie parties. It failed to secure the necessary majority.

The vote ended with 72 members in favour of the motion and 130 against, with no abstentions reported.

For the motion to pass, it needed the support of more than half of the deputies in the 240-seat parliament.