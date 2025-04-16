Protests erupt in Tunisian town after three students die in school wall collapse

All shops and schools in the area were closed

TUNIS (Reuters) - Hundreds of Tunisians protested while demanding accountability, after three students died on Monday following a school wall collapse in the central town of Mazzouna, an incident that provoked widespread anger and accusations of negligence against officials.

The collapse of a dilapidated wall led to the death of three teenaged students preparing for their baccalaureate exams, and two others were seriously injured, the Civil Defense said.

For demonstrators, the tragedy reflects the deterioration of public service in Tunisia and the neglect of maintenance of the country's aging infrastructure, amid a worsening economic and social crisis.

Witnesses said protesters burned wheels, blocked roads, and smashed a government vehicle. All shops and schools in the area were closed.

Protesters gathered near the National Guard headquarters in Mazzouna town, shouting slogans against social marginalization and demanding the dismissal of officials.

In Tunis, hundreds of young people also protested, raising anti-government slogans and demanding the government's resignation, in a show of solidarity with the victims of the accident.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the incident. A judicial spokesperson said the school principal has been arrested.