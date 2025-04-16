Brazil grants asylum to wife of Peru's former president Humala

Peruvian court had sentenced Humala to 15 years in prison

LIMA (Reuters) - Brazil has granted diplomatic asylum to Nadine Heredia, the wife of former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala after both were convicted of receiving illicit campaign funds, Peru's Foreign Ministry said late on Tuesday.

It added that the government would provide safe-passage and guarantees for the transfer of Heredia and her son. Humala is already serving a prison sentence.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Peruvian court had sentenced Humala to 15 years in prison for receiving illicit campaign funds from a Brazilian construction company.

Heredia was also sentenced to 15 years in prison.