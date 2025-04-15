Bolsonaro says he is focused on recovery after surgery, contacting only family

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is focused on his recovery after undergoing more than 12 hours of surgery for an intestinal obstruction last Sunday, he said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro, 70, said he will only be speaking to his family and medical team for the moment, to avoid any stimulus that could complicate his recovery.

The hard-right leader underwent his sixth operation on Sunday as a result of a stab wound he suffered 2018. He remains in intensive care with no set date for release, according to his doctors.

Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Friday after experiencing strong abdominal pains during an event with supporters in northeastern Brazil, forcing him to break off a regional tour to drum up support ahead of a trial before the Supreme Court that could put him in prison.