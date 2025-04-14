Former South Korean mayor of Daegu city announces bid for president

World World Former South Korean mayor of Daegu city announces bid for president

South Korea will hold the presidential election on June 3

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 14 Apr 2025 19:55:45 PKT

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hong Joon-pyo, the ex-mayor of the South Korean city of Daegu, announced his bid for the presidency on Monday.

South Korea will hold a presidential election on June 3, after former president Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment stemming from a December martial law declaration was upheld on April 4.

Hong will run in the conservative People Power Party's primary, he said in a Facebook post.

Earlier, it was reported that Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon will not run for president of South Korea.

Oh has been considered as a potential candidate for the country's conservative party.

Earlier, former president Yoon Suk Yeol returned to his private home from the official residence after his removal from office, with crowds of supporters turning out to greet his motorcade.

The Constitutional Court upheld Yoon's impeachment last Friday, capping four months of unprecedented constitutional turmoil after his short-lived attempt to impose martial law in December sent shockwaves through Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Hundreds had gathered outside the gates of the official residence, where Yoon briefly stopped to hug and shake hands with supporters, some of whom were crying.