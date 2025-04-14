Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro in intensive care after 12-hour surgery

World World Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro in intensive care after 12-hour surgery

Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Friday in northeast Brazil with abdominal pain

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 14 Apr 2025 18:25:35 PKT

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro was recovering in an intensive care unit on Monday after a complex 12-hour surgery the day before, doctors at DF Star Hospital said in a news conference.

The former president is doing "very well" in the intensive care unit, where he will remain until he is fully recovered, his doctors said, adding that they do not expect a speedy recovery.

Earlier, Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Friday in northeast Brazil with abdominal pain, breaking off a regional tour aimed at drumming up political support as he prepares for a trial before the Supreme Court.

The former president interrupted a political event with supporters in the state of Rio Grande do Norte after feeling "strong" pain and was taken via helicopter to a hospital in the state capital Natal, his political party said in a note.

Bolsonaro, a hard-right former army captain who served as president from 2019 to 2022, has been campaigning around Brazil for Congress to pass an amnesty bill for his supporters who stormed the capital Brasilia after he lost the 2022 election.