Iraq sets November 11 for parliamentary election

World World Iraq sets November 11 for parliamentary election

Prime Minister's media office issued a statement announcing the date without providing any details

Follow on Published On: Wed, 09 Apr 2025 14:21:26 PKT

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – The Iraqi cabinet has set November 11 as the date for a parliamentary election, it said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani's media office issued a statement announcing new polling date without providing any further details.

The last Iraqi parliamentary elections were held on Oct. 10, 2021.