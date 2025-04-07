France's Macron to hold Gaza summit with Egyptian, Jordanian leaders

Israel has pushed to seize territory in Gaza since the collapse of truce in its war with Hamas.

PARIS Agencies) - French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a trilateral summit on the situation in Gaza with Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II on Monday and Tuesday. This comes as Israel steps up its new offensive against the Palestinian militant group Hamas and renews strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel has pushed to seize territory in Gaza since the collapse of a short-lived truce in its war with Hamas, in what it has called a "strategy" to force the militants to free hostages still in captivity.

Simultaneously, Israel has escalated attacks on Lebanon and Syria.

"In response to the Gaza emergency and during my visit to Egypt at President al-Sisi's invitation, we will hold a trilateral summit with the Egyptian president and the King of Jordan," Macron wrote on social media X ahead of his trip.

The French president is expected in Cairo on Sunday evening, where he will hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart on Monday morning.

The trilateral summit will be held the same day in the Egyptian capital, according to Macron's office.

On Tuesday, Macron will also visit the Egyptian port of El-Arish, 50 kilometres west of the Gaza Strip, to meet humanitarian and security workers and demonstrate his "constant mobilisation in favour of a ceasefire".

El-Arish is a transit point for international aid intended for Gaza.

GAZA CITY OFFENSIVE

Israeli forces said Friday they were expanding their operations with a ground offensive in Gaza City.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the army was "seizing territory" to force Hamas to free the remaining Israeli hostages taken captive during the October 2023 attack that sparked the war.

During the six-week ceasefire which ended on 18 March, militants handed over 33 hostages, eight of them dead.

Out of 251 people abducted during the Hamas attack, 58 remain hostage in Gaza including 34 the military says are dead.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said 1,249 people have been killed since Israel resumed intense bombing last week, bringing the overall death toll since the war began to 50,609.

The 7 October 2023 attack resulted in 1,218 deaths, mostly civilians, according to a tally based on official Israeli figures.

Netanyahu is expected hold talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday to take up stalled efforts to reach a new agreement on a Gaza ceasefire deal.

HAMAS COMMANDER STRUCK IN LEBANON

Israel has also escalated attacks on Lebanon, where a US envoy was visiting on Friday, hours after a pre-dawn strike on the port city of Sidon killed a Hamas commander.

Lebanon condemned a "flagrant attack" on its sovereignty and what it said was a violation of a November truce between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, a Hamas ally.

Israel was due to complete its withdrawal from Lebanon by 18 February after missing a January deadline, but it has kept troops in five places it deems "strategic".

Lebanon's army has been deploying in areas the Israeli military has withdrawn from.

The US and France, who are overseeing the ceasefire, have set up working groups that will address the border disputes between the two countries, as well as Israel's continued presence south Lebanon.

