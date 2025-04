France and Algeria agree to resume cooperation, Paris says

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Algeria agreed to renew cooperation in all sectors, France's foreign minister said on Sunday after a day of talks aimed at resuming dialogue following months of bickering.

"We go back to normal and to repeat the words of President (Abdelmadjid) Tebboune: 'the curtain is lifted'," Jean-Noel Barrot said in a statement after 2 1/2 hours of talks.