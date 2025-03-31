Five dead, four injured in Spanish coal mine accident

World World Five dead, four injured in Spanish coal mine accident

Three helicopters and two ambulances were sent to the scene

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 31 Mar 2025 23:10:18 PKT

MADRID (Reuters) - Five miners died on Monday and four were injured in an accident in a coal mine in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, the regional emergency services said.

Two more workers were unharmed.

The emergency services said a machine malfunctioned inside the mine in Degana at 9:32 a.m. (0732 GMT) local time.

Three helicopters and two ambulances were sent to the scene.

Regional leader Adrian Barbon declared two days of mourning and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his condolences to the victims' relatives on social messaging platform X.