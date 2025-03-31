Zimbabwe police deploy to block demonstrations against Mnangagwa

Most businesses, schools and vendors stayed closed

HARARE (Reuters) - Police deployed heavily in Zimbabwe's capital and other cities on Monday, largely neutralising a call by veterans for massive protests against plans to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule.

Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party said in January it wanted to extend Mnangagwa's term in office by two years until 2030. Mnangagwa, who first came to power in 2017 after his long-term mentor Robert Mugabe was ousted in a coup, is serving his final term.

Independence war veterans led by Blessed Geza previously supported Mnangagwa but have turned against him, accusing him of seeking to cling to power.

Anticipating possible unrest, businesses barricaded their premises and car dealerships cleared their showrooms over recent days.

Most businesses, schools and vendors across the capital Harare, as well as in the second largest city Bulawayo and other towns, stayed closed, as large numbers of police patrolled the empty streets.

"The situation in the country is peaceful," police said in a statement, encouraging people to continue with daily activities.

Still, in the western outskirts of Harare police threw teargas to disperse a small group of protesters chanting "we reject 2030!", a reference to the plans to extend Mnangagwa's term.

Some political analysts said the economic shutdown could still send a message to political leaders.

"The stay-away is a massive statement by the masses of Zimbabwe. Those in power have reason to fear," political analyst Ibbo Mandaza said.

Geza, the veteran leader who called for the protest and has mostly communicated through videos posted on social media platforms, did not react publicly on Monday morning.

The veterans remain influential within ZANU-PF, and appear to be filling a void left by opposition parties weakened by internal divisions and a war of attrition with the ruling party.

Mnangagwa has repeatedly denied intending to prolong his presidency, but the veterans accuse him of pursuing the plan using proxies.

Zimbabwe's 2013 constitution limits presidents to two five-year terms.