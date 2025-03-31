Belgium's anti-austerity national strike grounds flights

World World Belgium's anti-austerity national strike grounds flights

The new system is less favorable for lower-income earners

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 31 Mar 2025 19:12:57 PKT

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A national strike in Belgium kept all flights on the ground on Monday and caused some public transport disruptions as people demonstrated against the new government's austerity plans.

Local media reported some protesters also blocked access to some stores in Brussels' shopping area, including Foot Locker, Kiko Milano, Zara, Primark and Pull & Bear.

The strike was the second big one to protest the government's proposals to reform pensions and the labour market.

The planned pension reform rewards those who work past retirement age with 35 years of service, while early retirees without 35 years face a penalty.

The new system is less favorable for lower-income earners compared to the previous one, which provided a lump sum based on career length.

Flemish nationalist Bart De Wever's government was sworn in on February 3 after eight months of negotiations that resulted in a five-party coalition including conservatives, centrists, and socialists.