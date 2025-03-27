Russia soon to begin to build road bridge to North Korea

The bridge was agreed during a visit by President Putin to North Korea in 2024

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and North Korea will soon begin construction of a road bridge over the Tumen river between the two countries, Russia's ambassador to Pyongyang was quoted as saying by state news agency RIA.

The bridge was agreed during a visit by President Vladimir Putin to North Korea in 2024 when the two countries signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

The road bridge will be built near the existing "Friendship Bridge" rail bridge which was commissioned in 1959 after the Korean war. An ancient wooden bridge used to cross the border in the early 20th century but it was destroyed, according to Russian media.

"The construction of the bridge has not yet begun," Alexander Matsegora, Russia's ambassador to North Korea, told RIA.

"The parties are carrying out preparatory work, finalising design documentation, forming construction crews and columns of equipment," he said.

The road bridge, which has been under discussion for years, will be 850 metres (2789 ft) and link up with the Russian highway system.

South Korean satellite imagery analysis firm SI Analytics said in a March 5 report that work on the bridge's foundations and road links appeared to have begun.

"With the rapid construction of this bridge following the existing rail link, the only passage between North Korea and Russia, a sharp increase in economic, social, and military exchanges is anticipated," the report said.

"This could potentially lead to a gradual erosion of the effectiveness of international sanctions against North Korea and Russia."