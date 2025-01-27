Brazil's Lula cleared to resume 'normal routine' after surgeries

He underwent two emergency surgeries last month

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been fully cleared to resume his "normal routine" after undergoing two emergency surgeries last month to treat and prevent bleeding in his head, his doctors said on Monday.

Lula, 79, underwent a CT scan on Monday that showed his health continues to improve, a medical note showed. He has been allowed to travel and exercise.