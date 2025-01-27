Thousands commemorate death anniversary of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim in Baghdad

Carrying a mock coffin, crowds marched around the shrine in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Thousands of Iraqis and Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims commemorated the death anniversary of Imam Moussa Al-Kadhim by walking towards his shrine where they held prayers and religious rituals on Sunday.

Carrying a mock coffin during a symbolic funeral marking the death anniversary of the Shi'ite Imam, crowds marched around the Imam Moussa al-Kadhim shrine in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district.

“We came to revive this memory so it is not forgotten, so it remains in our hearts, the hearts of our children, and the hearts of believers who witness all of these people marching together,” Iraqi pilgrim, Basem Mohammed said.

The annual pilgrimage is one of the largest religious events in the Iraqi capital which people from different provinces travel for days to attend.