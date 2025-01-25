South Africa's DA party declares dispute with unity government

The DA is the second largest party in the government after the ANC

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA) party declared itself in dispute with the Government of National Unity (GNU) on Saturday, accusing it of failing to consult its coalition partners on bills relating to health and land expropriation.

The DA, the second largest party in the government after the African National Congress (ANC), said it was not about to walk away but relations had to be reset following the disagreements over issues that have long been sticking points.

"We have declared a dispute, and it's up to the leaders of the parties (in the coalition) to decide how to move forward," DA leader John Steenhuisen told a news briefing.

"The president needs to accept that his party is now just another minority party, and that the DA are partners in the GNU. The DA will not, under any circumstances, be reduced to being mere spectators," Steenhuisen said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC said it was ready to engage.

"The ANC will not change in its path in transforming South Africa. We will persist with the transformation agenda. But we are ready to engage, including with the DA on these particular matters," ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said, also addressing the news briefing.

The ANC was forced to form a unity government last year after it failed to secure enough parliamentary seats to govern alone.

The government has said it was implementing the National Health Insurance bill, which aims to provide universal coverage through a major overhaul of South Africa's two-tier system, despite strong opposition from within and outside government.

And on Thursday, Ramaphosa signed into law a bill that makes it easier for the state to expropriate land in the public interest.

The DA said it was unconstitutional and Steenhuisen said he has written to Ramaphosa to express his party's objections.

Mbalula said that the DA knew about the expropriation bill before it was enacted, but the party could seek redress.

"If there is something unlawful in terms of signing of this act, it can be ventilated in the courts and any terrains that are applicable to those who don't approve rather, than to bring the GNU in this particular matter," Mbalula said.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the third largest party in the coalition government, has also raised objections to the signing of the expropriation bill into law.